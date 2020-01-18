Play

Moore had 14 points (7-9 FG), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 36 minutes in Friday's G League win against Greensboro.

Moore led the team in rebounds Friday, and his 10 offensive rebounds were his highest total of the season. The 24-year-old is averaging a double-double with 12.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.

