Ben Moore: Productive in win
Moore had 14 points (7-9 FG), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 36 minutes in Friday's G League win against Greensboro.
Moore led the team in rebounds Friday, and his 10 offensive rebounds were his highest total of the season. The 24-year-old is averaging a double-double with 12.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...