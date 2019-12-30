Ben Moore: Records double-double Saturday
Moore had 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 43 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.
Saturday's game marked Moore's sixth in the G League, but he has managed to log double-doubles in four of those games. He isn't the most productive scorer, but he is productive on the boards and should have a big role as long as he's in the G League.
