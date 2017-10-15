Ben Moore: Released by Pacers
Moore was waived by the Pacers on Saturday.
Moore will likely head to the team's G-League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, after being released. He took part in two preseason games with the Pacers, with his most extensive action coming against the Pistons last Monday when he had six points, four rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes. Moore could earn a call-up later this season if he shows some development while playing in the G-League.
