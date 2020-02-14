Ben Moore: Scores 16 in loss
Moore had 16 points (8-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Capital City.
Moore's role has decreased slightly since he put together several performances with impressive production at the beginning of February, but he's still been an effective contributor for the Mad Ants this season. The 24-year-old is averaging 14.2 PPG and 9.9 RPG this year.
