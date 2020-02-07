Ben Moore: Sets season high in scoring
Moore had 30 points (12-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks 33 minutes in Thursday's G League win against Westchester.
Moore's impressive stat line was a big reason why the Mad Ants were able to secure the win as he paced the team in points and rebounds. The 24-year-old has now scored 51 points over the past two games as his role has greatly increased.
