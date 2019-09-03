Ben Moore: Signs with Turkish club
Moore signed a one-year contract Saturday with Galatasaray of the Turkish Basketball Super League, Nikos Varlas of EuroHoops.net reports.
The 24-year-old forward has spent the past two seasons in the NBA, logging two appearances. Both of those came in 2017-18 with the Pacers, as he played exclusively at the G League level in 2018-19 while under a two-way contract with San Antonio. He'll hit the open market next summer with the hope of attracting renewed interest from NBA teams.
