Moore scored 16 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and also tallied 10 rebounds to go along with four steals in the loss Wednesday to Capital City.

Moore has seen a fairly consistent amount of minutes in his two seasons in the G League, but he's made it work by averaging close to 16 points in 16 games across games with Austin and Fort Wayne. Moore will likely continue to split time at center with a number of big men on the bench, but so long as he keeps producing it's hard to argue anyone taking his place in the starting lineup.