Ben Moore: Tallies double-double
Moore scored 16 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and also tallied 10 rebounds to go along with four steals in the loss Wednesday to Capital City.
Moore has seen a fairly consistent amount of minutes in his two seasons in the G League, but he's made it work by averaging close to 16 points in 16 games across games with Austin and Fort Wayne. Moore will likely continue to split time at center with a number of big men on the bench, but so long as he keeps producing it's hard to argue anyone taking his place in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...