Ben Moore: Works out for Phoenix
Moore is taking part in workouts with the Suns this week, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.
Moore played under a two-way deal with the Spurs for the entire 2018-19 season but never saw any action at the NBA level. San Antonio could have retained his rights heading into the offseason, but he hit free agency when the team declined to extend him a qualifying offer. Moore will presumably attempt to land a training-camp deal with the Suns or another club before the fall arrives.
