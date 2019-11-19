Bennie Boatwright: Battling short-term issue
Boatwright is dealing with a short-term injury.
Boatwright was unable to suit up Monday because of the issue, but it doesn't sound like it should cost him extended action. His next opportunity to retake the floor arrives Friday when the club travels to Oklahoma City.
