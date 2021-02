Boatwright had 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and eight rebounds across 33 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Wolves.

Boatwright continues to settle as a steady source of production for the Hustle, and he has left his slow start to the season on the rearview. He is currently averaging 15.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while scoring at least 20 points in three of his last four appearances.