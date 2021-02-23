Boatwright had 26 points (10-18 FG, 6-12 3Pt) and seven rebounds across 30 minutes in Monday's loss against the Raptors 905.

Boatwright drilled 50 percent of his three-point shots and made a season-high six treys, but his scoring outputs were not enough to carry the team to a win. This was Boatwright's best scoring output of the season, and while he has drained at least two threes in all but one of his eight appearances to date, he has shot just 38.9 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from deep this season.