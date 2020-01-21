Bennie Boatwright: No timetable for return
Boatwright (knee) has not taken the floor yet this season.
Boatwright's injury was thought originally to be a minor one, but after sitting out for the first two months of the season, it's apparent that's not the case anymore. It's unclear when the USC standout will make his first appearance, as a timetable remains unavailable.
