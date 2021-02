Boatwright had 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds and an assist across 31 minutes in Thursday's loss against Santa Cruz.

Boatwright had a rough night shooting the rock and needed 12 shots to record 12 points, but he still delivered value while grabbing double-digit rebounds for the first time this season. Boatwright has grabbed at least six boards in all but one games while scoring in double digits in five of his last six contests.