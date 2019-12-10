Bennie Boatwright: Remains out
Boatwright (knee) has yet to play with the Hustle since being released by the Grizzlies in October.
There's no available timeline for Boatwright's return, but it's not an injury that will require surgery or an extended absence. It's unclear how he'll fit in with the team, but that will become more apparent once he sees game action.
