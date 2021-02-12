Boatwright notched 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist across 19 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over Canton.

Boatwright notched 16 points with nine boards in the season opener off the bench, and while he couldn't repeat those numbers, he once again proved he's able to deliver big numbers off the bench when given enough time. He should remain a reliable bench piece for the Hustle, although his upside won't be very high until he's able to play a bigger role as a starter.