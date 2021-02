Boatwright registered 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss against Lakeland.

Boatwright has been a regular source of scoring off the bench for the Hustle, as he has recorded 10 or more points in each of his first three appearances to date. He's failed to shot more than 42 percent from the field in two of those three games, however, so he needs to improve his shooting figures to become a more reliable fantasy asset.