Boatwright posted 19 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over Greensboro.

Boatwright struggled with his shot from deep in the previous game, but he managed to bounce back admirably here -- he has been one of the Hustle's most reliable scoring threats and has scored in double digits in five of his previous six appearances to date.