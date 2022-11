Boatwright notched 23 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Saturday's 152-129 win over Grand Rapids.

Boatwright was lights out from the field during the G League opener, finishing as one of three Mad Ants to score at least 20 points. The 26-year-old figures to be a key piece to Fort Wayne's rotation during the 2022-23 campaign.