Boatwright delivered 21 points (7-15 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and an assist across 26 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Ignite.

Boatwright has been putting up less than stellar numbers in terms of shooting percentages, as he's made just 40 percent of his field-goal attempts and 35.1 percent of his treys, but that hasn't stopped him to get the job done -- he has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games while surpassing the 15-point mark in three of his last four outings.