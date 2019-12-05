Bennie Boatwright: Sits out Tuesday
Boatwright sat out of Tuesday's win over the G League Suns due to a knee injury.
Boatwright has yet to play for the Hustle since signing in the latter part of October, and it remains to be seen when he'll return. During his senior year at Southern California, he averaged 18.2 points on 47.4 percent shooting along with 6.6 rebounds, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists. His next opportunity to play is Thursday against the same Northern Arizona squad the Hustle took on Tuesday.
