Garrett delivered 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss against Canton.

Garrett hasn't been able to repeat last season's numbers when he averaged 16.5 points per game, but he has been trending in the right direction -- the 19-point output here was a season-high mark for him, and he has scored in double digits in five of his seven appearances, including the last two.