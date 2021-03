Garrett had 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists and a rebound across 30 minutes in Monday's win over Greensboro.

Garrett ended just three assists shy of a double-double and while his shooting performance wasn't the best, he still contributed to Lakeland's victory. He is averaging 12.7 points, 5.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.