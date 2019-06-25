Billy Garrett: Has option declined

Garrett had his team option for the 2019-20 season declined by the Knicks on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

Garrett signed with the Knicks in April through the end of the season after spending nearly two seasons with the team's G League affiliate in Westchester. However, with the Knicks wanting to keep as much cap room open as possible this summer, they'll send Garrett into unrestricted free agency.

