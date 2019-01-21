Billy Garrett: Impressive scoring day

Garrett totaled 17 points (6-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and a steal across 31 minutes Saturday against Delaware.

Garrett struggled from the field, knocking home just 35.3 percent of his attempts, although he did go 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. His effort helped Westchester to a 105-95 victory at home.