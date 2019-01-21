Billy Garrett: Impressive scoring day
Garrett totaled 17 points (6-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and a steal across 31 minutes Saturday against Delaware.
Garrett struggled from the field, knocking home just 35.3 percent of his attempts, although he did go 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. His effort helped Westchester to a 105-95 victory at home.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....