Billy Garrett: Let go by Knicks
Garrett was waived by the Knicks on Friday, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
This was expected, as the plan all along was for Garrett to join the Westchester Knicks of the G League. Garrett will receive a hefty salary bonus should he remain with Westchester for at least 60 days.
