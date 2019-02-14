Billy Garrett: Posts another 30-point game
Garrett scored 30 points (11-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with six steals, four assists, two rebounds and a blocked shot in the loss Tuesday to Capital City.
Garrett has emerged as Westchester's primary scorer, scoring 20 or more points in all five contests in February. Depleted depth, particularly at the guard spots, have forced Garrett and the majority of Westchester's starting lineup to play upperwards of 35 minutes per night, so expect the 25-year-old's good fortune to continue for some time.
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...