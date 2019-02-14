Billy Garrett: Posts another 30-point game

Garrett scored 30 points (11-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with six steals, four assists, two rebounds and a blocked shot in the loss Tuesday to Capital City.

Garrett has emerged as Westchester's primary scorer, scoring 20 or more points in all five contests in February. Depleted depth, particularly at the guard spots, have forced Garrett and the majority of Westchester's starting lineup to play upperwards of 35 minutes per night, so expect the 25-year-old's good fortune to continue for some time.