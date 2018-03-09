Billy Garrett: Pours in 29

Garrett totaled 29 points (8-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 13-13 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal during Thursday's 99-95 home loss to Long Island.

Garrett erupted for a new carer high in points and led all G League scorers Thursday. Although he has missed his last nine three-point attempts, he has responded by getting to the free-throw line and making his previous 15 shots. Garrett is averaging 11.2 points and 2.6 rebounds during his first season with Westchester.