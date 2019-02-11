Billy Garrett: Pours in game-high 39 points

Garrett tallied 39 points (14-29 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and a block in 41 minutes Saturday against Long Island.

Garrett knocked down more than 50.0 percent of his field goals and notched a double-double on the way to a 134-130 double-overtime victory. He continues to post strong final lines in the G League, and he's now averaging 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists through 36 games (20 starts) this year.