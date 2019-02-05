Billy Garrett: Puts up team-high 28 in loss
Garrett put up 28 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and a block in the loss Sunday to the Swarm.
Garrett did his best to lead the short-handed Knicks, converting on half of his field-goal attempts and finishing the night with 28 points. When he wasn't shooting the ball, however, Garrett's stats suffered. Seven rebounds and six assists are nothing to scoff at, but six turnovers hurt the Knicks down the stretch in a tight game. Still, 28 points is well above Garrett's season average of 13.8 points per game, so be on the lookout for repeated strong performances.
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...