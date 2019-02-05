Billy Garrett: Puts up team-high 28 in loss

Garrett put up 28 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and a block in the loss Sunday to the Swarm.

Garrett did his best to lead the short-handed Knicks, converting on half of his field-goal attempts and finishing the night with 28 points. When he wasn't shooting the ball, however, Garrett's stats suffered. Seven rebounds and six assists are nothing to scoff at, but six turnovers hurt the Knicks down the stretch in a tight game. Still, 28 points is well above Garrett's season average of 13.8 points per game, so be on the lookout for repeated strong performances.