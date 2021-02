Garrett had 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and a rebound across 32 minutes in Friday's win over Delaware.

Garrett played a team-high 32 minutes, and while his shot wasn't really falling at times, he still ended with his third straight double-digit scoring performance -- and he has reached that mark in six of his last eight contests. He is averaging 12.9 points, 4.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game to date.