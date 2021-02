Garrett supplied 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over Rio Grande.

Garrett might have come off the bench in this one, but he paced Lakeland in minutes while also being one of three players that scored at least 14 points. Garrett must repeat this performance going forward to see a sizable uptick in his upside, however, as he endured a slow start to the campaign.