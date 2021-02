Garrett notched 16 points (5-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal across 29 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss against Erie.

Garrett has been struggling with his shot over his last two games, but he is seeing enough touches and shooting with enough volume to make that issue not much of a concern. He is averaging 13.0 points per game but is making just 37.8 percent of his field-goal attempts, so there's room for improvement so far.