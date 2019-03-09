Billy Garrett: Scores 20-plus points again
Garrett posted 22 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists and two rebounds in the win Thursday over Windy City.
Thursday's win marked the 16th time Garrett has scored over 20 points in a contest, with nine of those instances coming in the last two months alone. The point guard has improved his season averages dramatically over that time frame, averaging 15.7 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 43 games this season.
