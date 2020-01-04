Play

Billy Garrett: Signs with Greek club

Garrett signed with Larissa BC on Saturday, Sportando.com reports.

Garrett will head to the Greek A1 League to continue his professional career. The ex-Knick most recently averaged 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 19.2 minutes across eight games with the French team Elan Chalon.

