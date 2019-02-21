Billy Preston: Makes first appearance with Legends
Preston made his first appearance with the Legends since being traded from the Bayhawks, scoring seven points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt) to go along with 10 rebounds and a steal.
Devoid of much depth, a trio of new additions, including Preston, will likely factor into the team's rotation in the coming weeks. There's a possibility that Kostas Antetokunmpo eventually finds his way up to the Mavericks at some point in the remaining portion of the NBA season, which could open up a starting power forward role for Preston shortly thereafter.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...