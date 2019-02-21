Preston made his first appearance with the Legends since being traded from the Bayhawks, scoring seven points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt) to go along with 10 rebounds and a steal.

Devoid of much depth, a trio of new additions, including Preston, will likely factor into the team's rotation in the coming weeks. There's a possibility that Kostas Antetokunmpo eventually finds his way up to the Mavericks at some point in the remaining portion of the NBA season, which could open up a starting power forward role for Preston shortly thereafter.