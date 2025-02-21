Biyombo became a free agent Friday after his 10-day contract with the Spurs expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Biyombo will at least temporarily head to the open market one day after he made his season debut for the Spurs in a 120-109 win over the Suns. With Victor Wembanyama (bloot clot) ruled out for the season prior to Thursday's contest, Biyombo went from being out of the rotation to stepping in as the Spurs' starting center. Despite getting the starting assignment, he played just 16 minutes and finished with eight points (4-4 FG), three rebounds, two assists and one steal while interim head coach Mitch Johnson made ample use of Jeremy Sochan as a small-ball option at center. The Spurs could still look to re-sign Biyombo to a second 10-day deal ahead of Friday's game against the Pistons, but even if that happens, it's unclear if the 32-year-old would continue to start. Charles Bassey (knee) may be ready to return from a six-game absence Friday, and he could be prioritized ahead of Biyombo at center. The Spurs could also open up more playing time at center for Sandro Mamukelashvili, who didn't play Thursday in a coach's decision.