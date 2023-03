Francis had 26 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 20 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over Long Island.

Francis was impressive in this one and delivered one of his best performances of the season in a game where the Charge needed him on offense. He has scored in double digits in five of his 11 outings off the bench so far.