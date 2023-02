Francis registered 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals across 23 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss to South Bay.

Francis led the Charge in scoring off the bench, but that is not surprising at all considering no starter logged more than 21 minutes outside of Sam Merrill. Francis has been a solid addition for the Charge and is averaging 15.3 points per game so far in three outings with the team.