Francis had 26 points (9-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), a rebound, five assists and two steals across 35 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss to Maine.

Francis led the Charge in scoring in his debut, and given how good he looked off the bench, it wouldn't be surprising if he eventually secures a starting role in the near future. Francis last played at the G League level with the Capital City Go-Go and the Westchester Knicks during the 2021-22 campaign.