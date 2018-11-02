Bobby Brown: Heads to Adriatic League
Brown agreed to a one-year contract Thursday with KK Mornar Bar of the Adriatic League.
After a seven-year hiatus from the NBA, Brown returned to North America in 2016-17, appearing in 25 contests with the Rockets. He saw action in 20 more games for Houston in 2017-18 before joining Greek club Olympiacos last February. The 34-year-old will continue his career in Europe after signing on with the Montenegrin club and seems unlikely to surface in the NBA again.
