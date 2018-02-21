Bobby Brown: Joins EuroLeague
Brown has agreed to a contract with Olympiacos of the EuroLeague, Chris Mammides of EuroBasket.com reports.
Brown was waived by the Rockets on Feb. 13, though it didn't take him long to find other work. At 33-years-old, it doesn't seem particularly likely he'll attempt an NBA comeback.
