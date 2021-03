Brown totaled 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists during Monday's loss to Raptors 905.

The veteran tallied double figures for a third time over the past four games, as Brown converted a season-high three threes in the quarterfinals loss. The 36-year-old averaged 7.3 points and 3.9 assists with the Ignite in the G League this season.