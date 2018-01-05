Bobby Brown: Waived by Rockets
Brown will be waived by the Rockets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
With Gerald Green's emergence in the backcourt as a result of the James Harden injury, the Rockets have elected to guarantee his contract for the season, and as a result, Brown will be waived. Wojnarowski did say that Houston could bring back Brown on a 10-day deal, but with Green and Briante Weber serving as adequate backcourt depth for the time-being, Brown's role in a return would be diminished.
