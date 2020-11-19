The Bucks' proposed sign-and-trade for Bogdanovic has hit a snag, and Bogdanovic will now enter restricted free agency Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This is somewhat of an unprecedented situation, as the Bucks appeared to believe they had a deal to acquire Bogdanovic, who clearly was not on the same page. Woj reports that Bogdanovic will now enter free agency when the NBA's moratorium is lifted Friday with the goal of signing an offer sheet or seeking another sign-and-trade scenario. For the time being, Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson will return to Milwaukee.