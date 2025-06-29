Bogdanovic (foot) announced his retirement from the NBA on Sunday, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bogdanovic was waived by the Nets in February after undergoing season-ending surgery on his left foot, and he'll retire after a 10-year career. The 36-year-old forward played for six teams during that span, averaging 15.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 29.2 minutes per game. He also recorded 46.0/39.4/85.9 shooting splits over his career.