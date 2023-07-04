The Magic waived Bol on Tuesday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

This comes as bit of surprise, as Bol had some nice moments during the 2022-23 campaign. The 2019 second-round pick finished last year with averages of 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 assists in 21.5 minutes per game while starting 33 of his 70 appearances -- all career highs. Given his upside, Bol figures to draw at least some interest from around the league, but he's unlikely to hold a consistent rotational role in 2023-24.