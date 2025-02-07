The Hawks are waiving Hyland on Friday, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.
Hyland was traded from the Clippers to the Hawks as salary filler but won't stick around in Atlanta. After averaging 7.2 points, 1.4 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 11.1 minutes across 20 appearances for Los Angeles this season, the 24-year-old guard will become a free agent.
