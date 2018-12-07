Bonzie Colson: Efficient double-double
Colson finished Thursday's win over Long Island with 25 points (10-12 FG, 5-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block.
Colson only played 23 minutes, but no one from the Charge needed to play more than 30 minutes as Canton exploded for 151 points to complete a franchise record.
