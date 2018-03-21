Bonzie Colson: Fractures foot ahead of draft

Colson, a 6-foot-6 forward who is set to enter the 2018 NBA Draft, fractured his left foot Saturday while playing for Notre Dame in the team's second-round NIT loss to Penn State, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

The 22-year-old had missed 15 games earlier in the season after fracturing the same foot before returning late in the campaign for Notre Dame, only to aggravate the injury in his final collegiate game. Colson closes his four-year Notre Dame career as one of the top players in program history and finished his senior season with averages of 19.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game, but as an undersized big man who doesn't stretch the floor, he projects as little more than a second-round selection. He's expected to be healthy when teams are able to work out prospects in June, so the foot injury shouldn't have a drastic impact on his draft stock.