Bonzie Colson: Not on Cleveland's summer league roster

Colson isn't included on the roster for the Cavaliers' entry in the Las Vegas Summer League, Tom Noie of NDInsider.com reports.

After going undrafted in June following a storied four-year career at Notre Dame, Colson agreed to join the Cavaliers' summer squad with the hope of making enough of an impression to earn a training-camp invite. The 6-foot-6 bruiser's absence from Las Vegas likely suggests he didn't pass a physical, with the broken left foot Colson suffered March 17 likely at the root of it. Without the chance to show off his skills in Las Vegas, Colson seems likely to begin his professional career in the G League or overseas.